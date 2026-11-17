Shares of defence and aerospace company Apollo Micro Systems Limited are likely to be on investors' radar after the company informed exchanges that its subsidiary plans to acquire up to a 26 per cent equity stake in an indigenous designer and manufacturer of all-terrain and side-by-side utility vehicles. The company said that its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited (ADIPL), has signed a Binding EOI to acquire a stake in A-Thon Allterrain Private Limited.

Plans to buy 26% stake first

According to the company, the initial acquisition of up to 26 per cent of A-Thon's stake will be the first step in a phased acquisition plan. After that, the company plans to further increase its stake. However, any further stake acquisition will be decided after due diligence, i.e., completion of the company's financial, legal, and business investigations and signing of final agreements.

What does the company do?

A-Thon Allterrain is an Indian company that designs and manufactures all-terrain and side-by-side utility vehicles designed for difficult terrain and challenging terrain. The company also holds an industrial license. These vehicles can be used in mountainous terrain, high-altitude areas, and areas difficult to reach with conventional vehicles. Such vehicles can be useful for the military in transporting supplies, equipment, and other essential supplies.

Share price today

The stock opened in the red at Rs 468.65 against the previous close of Rs 470.65 on the BSE. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 458, representing a fall of Rs 12.65 or 2.68 per cent. However, it bounced back to hit the intraday high of Rs 475.85. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 462.40, with a fall of Rs 8.25 or 1.75 per cent from the last closing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 17,203.20 crore.



Meanwhile, the company announced its inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index. MSCI included the company in its November 2026 review. This change will take effect after the close of business on November 30, 2026. The inclusion could increase the attention of global funds and foreign investors tracking MSCI's emerging market benchmarks to the Hyderabad-based company.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)