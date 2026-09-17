Defence stock in focus as firm receives transfer of tech for precision-guidance system, check share price

Shares of the Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems will be on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that it has received the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Semi-Active Laser Homing System (SALHS), which is a precision-guidance system designed to provide in-flight guidance to munitions towards a laser-designated target. It is an important development as the Ministry of Defence has already granted the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the Multi Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) - Vighana. The development solidifies the company's transition into a Tier-I Original Equipment Design Cum Manufacturer (OEDM).

How is SALHS useful?

Precision Guidance: Enables accurate in-flight guidance of munitions towards designated targets.

Enhanced Target Engagement: Provides the munition with guidance based on laser energy reflected from the intended target.

Advanced Seeker Capability: The optical and detector assembly enables the system to identify and track the required laser signal.

Multi-Platform Applications: SALHS can potentially be integrated into a range of precision-guided munitions, subject to platform-specific integration and qualification.

Mission-Critical Technology: Precision guidance is a key capability in modern warfare, where accuracy, target discrimination and effective engagement are increasingly important.

Share price of company

The company's stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 369.85, down Rs 16.60 or 4.30 per cent from the previous close. The company's market cap stood at Rs 13,743.61 crore. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 386.60, up from the previous close of Rs 386.45. During the day, the counter touched the intraday high of Rs 387.80 and an intraday low of Rs 361.75.

The BSE had placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 2,954.09 per cent in five years and 574.91 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has yielded a return of 34.10 per cent compared to a correction of 12.74 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70, hit on July 3, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 180.80, touched on March 30, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)