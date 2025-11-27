Defence stock in focus as firm raises capital base with Rs 1.03 crore warrant conversion, check share price The defence firm has announced the allotment of 1,21,47,964 equity shares, resulting from the conversion of warrants by six allottees, including promoter group members and directors.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in focus following the announcement of bolstering the capital base with Rs 1.03 crore warrant conversion. The stock opened in green at Rs 272.90 against the previous close of Rs 271.20 on the BSE. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched the low of Rs 268.60, a dip of 1.75 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 267.25 with a dip of Rs 3.95. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,913.65 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 272. Later, it hit an intraday high of Rs 272.90 and a low of Rs 266.25.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 354.70, and its 52-week low is Rs 92.55.

Allotment of 1.21 crore equity shares

The defence firm has announced the allotment of 1,21,47,964 equity shares, resulting from the conversion of warrants by six allottees, including promoter group members and directors.

According to the company, a total of Rs 103,86,50,922 has been received as warrant exercise price.

"Directors of the Company, has on 26th November, 2025, considered and approved the allotment of 1,21,47,964 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, upon conversion/ exchange of/for such number of Warrants," the filing reads.

Consequently, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 35,43,91,700, consisting of 35,43,91,700 equity shares of Re 1. The new equity shares so allotted, shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

The allotments were made to promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.

