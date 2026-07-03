Defence stock in focus as DAC approves capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore

Mumbai:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN)to various acquisition proposals for the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 52,000 crore. For the Indian Army, approval of granted for the procurement of Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Electronic Warfare System ‘AKASH TARANG’, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Weapon System, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection System for Tanks and Jet Based Kamikaze Drone System.

AMSL shares to be in focus

Hyderabad-based defence electronics company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd will be in focus, as several approved systems overlap with its capabilities. Many fall under Apollo's DPIIT lifetime arms manufacturing licence, granted in April 2026, covering missiles, ATGMs, torpedoes, and loitering munitions.

Share price today

The stock ended the trading session at Rs 449.90, a gain of Rs 10.30 or 2.34 per cent from the previous close of Rs 439.60. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,075.17 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 466.70, representing a gain of Rs 27.1 or 6.16 per cent.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 162.25.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue rose 60.9 per cent to Rs 904 crore in the financial year 2025-26. While the profit surged 168.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, the consolidated order book hit an all-time high of Rs 1,432 crore. Management has guided for a 45–50 per cent revenue CAGR through FY27, with EBITDA margins expanding to 26–28 per cent.

To invest Rs 300 crore in Telangana

The company recently said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility. AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, among others.