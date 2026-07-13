Defence stock in focus as company to raise Rs 3,322 crore through fresh equity issuance, check issue price

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems will be in focus during today's trading session, as the company has announced it will raise Rs 3,322 crore through a fresh equity issuance. The company has also issued a corrigendum to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) regarding errors in its earlier board meeting outcome letter dated July 6, 2026. According to the latest update, the preferential issue will comprise 2,28,30,902 equity shares worth a total of Rs 951.13 crore and 5,69,15,380 convertible equity warrants aggregating Rs 2,371.09 crore. The equity shares are proposed to be allotted at an issue price of Rs 416.60 per share to 55 investors.

Each warrant can be converted into one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 1. The conversion can be exercised in one or more tranches within 12 months from the date of allotment.

Apollo Micro share price

Apollo Micro Systems' stock ended the last trading session in the green. It closed at Rs 408, up Rs 10.25, or 2.57 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 398.60. The company's market cap stood at Rs 14,608.43 crore. During the last trading session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 417.90 and an intraday low of Rs 403.75.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 162.25. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 48.24 per cent, compared to a 9.29 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

To acquire 41.33% promoter stake in explosives company

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 41.33 per cent promoter stake in Premier Explosives Limited. The company has informed exchanges that the deal is expected to close by December 2026 (third quarter), subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder approval, among other conditions.

"This acquisition strengthens our nation's defence manufacturing capability and deepens our sovereign expertise in energetic materials and space programmes. Together, we are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support our armed forces with greater scale, resilience, and technological self-reliance," Apollo Micro Systems Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy said.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)