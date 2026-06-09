Defence stock in focus as company secures trading approval for new equity shares, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, which offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, will be in focus during today's trading session, as the company has informed exchanges of two major developments regarding its equity share capital. According to the information shared, the company has received formal trading approvals from both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) for 13,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each. These shares were previously issued and allotted on a preferential basis to non-promoter investors pursuant to the conversion of warrants.

The company stated that exchanges granted the approval on June 8, and the shares are admitted for trading and market dealing from June 9, 2026.

Issue price of the share

The shares were issued at a price of Rs 114 each, including a premium of Rs 113 and a face value of Rs 1, pursuant to the conversion of warrants. It is to be noted that the shares will remain under a statutory lock-in period until December 10, 2026. The newly listed shares will rank pari-passu (equally) in all aspects with the existing equity shares of the company.

Allotment of 33.85 lakh shares

In a separate corporate filing, the company said that its board has approved a further allotment of 33,85,362 equity shares of face value Re 1 each upon conversion of an equivalent number of warrants. Consequent to this allotment, the total issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 35,73,05,440 to Rs 36,06,90,802. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the

company.

Share price of the company

The stock closed in the red at Rs 406.65, down Rs 14.70, or 3.49 per cent. During the day, the stock had touched an intraday high of Rs 431 but failed to sustain the level amid profit booking. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,529.30 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 447, hit on June 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 162.25.

ALSO READ | E85 fuel: Why is it Rs 20 cheaper than normal fuel, and can your car use it? Find out here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)