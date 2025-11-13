Defence stock in focus as company allots equity shares upon warrant conversion - Check share price Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges about the allotment of 35,088 equity shares at Rs 114 per share. The shares have been allotted to a warrant holder, Piyush Bhupendra Gala, after he paid an amount of Rs 30,00,024 as 'Warrant Exercise Price'. With this, the issued and paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 33,56,74,736, which is now equivalent to 33,56,74,736 equity shares.

The stock started the trading session flat at Rs 281.65 on the BSE and ended at Rs 279.45, representing a loss of 0.78 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 285.60 and an intraday low of Rs 276.35. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9.320.56 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 354.65, and the 52-week low is Rs 90.40.

Meanwhile, the BSE had placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework during the day.

Raises over Rs 416 crore via equity shares

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore. The allotments were made to promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.

Signs MoU with Munitions India

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both entities will identify and pursue opportunities for the design, development, and deployment of advanced defence technologies, Hyderabad-based AMSL said in a regulatory filing.

AMSL has also inked a pact with Troop Comforts for joint manufacturing, marketing, and development of advanced air-defence systems, including anti-drone and anti-aircraft solutions.

