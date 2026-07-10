Defence stock in action post Rs 1,550 crore deal to acquire 41.33% promoter stake in explosives company

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based defence technology company Apollo Micro Systems Limited are in action during today's trading session as the company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 41.33 per cent promoter stake in Premier Explosives Limited. According to the information shared, the all-cash transaction is valued at approximately Rs 1,550 crores, subject to customary closing adjustments. The deal is expected to close by December 2026 (third quarter), subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder approval, among other conditions.

Premier Explosives to retain its existing brand

After the deal closes, Premier Explosives will operate under Apollo Micro Systems but will retain its existing brand.

"This acquisition strengthens our nation's defence manufacturing capability and deepens our sovereign expertise in energetic materials and space programmes. Together, we are better positioned to safeguard national security interests and support our armed forces with greater scale, resilience, and technological self-reliance," Apollo Micro Systems Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy said.

Share price today

The stock opened gap up at Rs 413, with a gain of 3.61 per cent against the previous close of Rs 398.60 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 417.90, representing a gain of 4.84 per cent. However, the stock pared initial gains amid profit booking. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 410, with a gain of 2.86 per cent or Rs 11.40 from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,681.68 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered strong returns of 3,542.10 per cent over five years and 793.27 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 48.75 per cent, compared to a 9.14 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Earlier, the company said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)