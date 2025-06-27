Defence stock BEML in focus as PSU lays foundation for central warehousing centre in Bilaspur Defence PSU Stock In Focus: The Bilaspur facility, spread over 2.63 acres, will play a critical role in strengthening BEML’s logistics network.

Shares of defence company BEML gained on Friday, June 27, 2025, after the PSU informed exchanges that it has laid the foundation stone for its upcoming Central Warehousing Centre in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The stock of the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence opened in the green at Rs 4,469.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 4,447.60. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 4,520 - a gain of 1.62 per cent from the previous close. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 5,489.15 and the 52-week low is Rs 2,346.35. The market cap of the company is Rs 18,377.72.

The counter has given a multibagger return of 180 per cent in two years and 318 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 1.92 per cent in one year as against the 6 per cent gain of the benchmark index.

BEML Lays Foundation For Central Warehousing Centre In Bilaspur

In a statement, the city-based company said the state-of-the-art logistics facility is being developed as a strategic hub to enhance the supply chain system, reduce operational costs, and meet the evolving needs of customers across BEML’s key verticals.

"The upcoming Centralised Warehousing Centre in Bilaspur is designed to significantly enhance customer service by enabling the dispatch of critical spare parts within 24 to 48 hours of customer request," the statement said.

The Bilaspur facility, spread over 2.63 acres, will play a critical role in strengthening BEML’s logistics network and is strategically positioned to serve major institutional customers including subsidiaries of Coal India, SAIL, NTPC, MOIL, Hindustan Copper Limited, and other key stakeholders, it said.

