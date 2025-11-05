Quarterly results: Defence stock to be focus as profit up in Q2FY26, check share price According to the company, it is expecting the revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to 50 per cent over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition.

Shares of Hyderabad-based aerospace and defence company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) will be in focus on Thursday, as the company has reported a jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26. According to the information shared, the company has reported its highest-ever revenue in the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 15.7 crore in the same period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded by 350 basis points year-on-year, reaching 13.3 per cent in Q2 FY26, as against 9.8 per cent in Q2 FY25. The company's EBITDA grew by 80 per cent to Rs 59.19 crore, compared to Rs 32.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

According to the company, it is expecting the revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to 50 per cent over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition.

“Our sustained investments in indigenous technologies, coupled with our alignment to national defence priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner in India’s evolving defence ecosystem,” said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems Limited.

AMSL Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session in the red as the benchmark Sensex tanked 519 points and the broader Nifty settled below the 25,600 level on Tuesday, due to profit-taking in utility, metal, and IT shares triggered by weak global trends and foreign fund outflows.

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 280.25 against the previous close of Rs 278.40 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 285.85 and an intraday low of Rs 276. The counter ended the session at Rs 277.90, with a loss of Rs 0.18 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,268.87 crore.

