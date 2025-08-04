Defence stock Apollo gains as firm posts 110% YoY increase in PAT - Check details The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled, registering a 110 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase to Rs 17.68 crore, compared to Rs 8.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd gained on Monday after the company reported strong quarterly results. The stock opened slightly in the red at Rs 169.20 against the previous close of Rs 170 on the BSE. However, it rebounded and touched a high of Rs 173.50, representing a gain of 2.09 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the stock traded in green at Rs 173.25. On the NSE, the stock opened flat at Rs 169.94 and hit the intraday high and low of Rs 173.45 and Rs 168.65, respectively.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 221.38 and the 52-week low is Rs 87.99. The market cap of the company is Rs 5,768 crore.

Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 200 per cent in two years and 1,158 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has delivered a positive return of 43 per cent.

Quarterly Results

According to the exchange filing, the company has recorded a 46 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 133.58 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company's revenue in the same quarter a year ago was Rs 91.20 crore.

The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubled, registering a 110 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase to Rs 17.68 crore, compared to Rs 8.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

Its PAT margin expanded by 400 basis points, improving to 13 per cent from 9 per cent year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Raises Over Rs 416 crore Via Equity Shares, Warrants

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

In a statement, the company said the preferential issue involved 2.70 crore equity shares allotted at Rs 114 each, aggregating to Rs 308 crore along with 3.80 crore convertible equity warrants issued at the same price, with 25 per cent upfront subscription, aggregating to Rs 108.5 crore in initial proceeds.