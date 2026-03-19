Defence stock AMSL remained in focus post this approval from the NSE, BSE, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., a company that offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, remained in focus following a key exchange filing. The company has informed the exchanges that 11,696 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 1, issued to non-promoters under a preferential issue, received trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on March 18, 2026.

These shares have been listed and became available for trading on March 19, 2026. However, they will remain under a lock-in period until September 19, 2026.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Movement

Despite the development, the company’s stock declined during Thursday’s trading session. On the BSE, the stock was trading 4.69 per cent lower, down by Rs 9.65 at Rs 196.30 at the time of writing the report. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it was trading 4.26 per cent lower, down by Rs 8.79 at Rs 197.50. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,060.10 crore.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain and technically trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 40.5. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Defence Orders Worth Rs 73.32 Crore

The company recently disclosed that it has secured significant orders from government institutions, defence public sector undertakings, and private sector companies as part of its regular business operations. The total value of these orders stands at approximately Rs 73.32 crore.

Expansion Plans in Telangana

Earlier, the company announced plans to invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

As part of this expansion, Apollo Micro Systems has acquired a land parcel measuring 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, according to an exchange filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)