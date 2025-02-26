Defence PSU stock in focus: Navratna company BEL to consider cash reward on this date PSU Dividend Stock: Earlier, the PSU announced a final dividend of Rs 0.80 for which the ex-date was August 14, 2025. Earlier to this, it announced two interim dividends of Rs 0.70 each.

Defence PSU stock in focus: Shares of Nvaranta PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) will gain the attention of investors in the next trading session as the company has shared a big update after the market hours on Tuesday.

According to the information shared, the company said its board will meet on March 5, 2025 to consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 5th March, 2025 to consider, inter alia, declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

BEL dividend history

Earlier, the PSU announced a final dividend of Rs 0.80 for which an ex-date was August 14, 2025. Earlier to this, it announced two interim dividends of Rs 0.70 each.

BEL share price

The stock ended the last trading session at Rs 256.40 on the BSE - a gain of 0.02 per cent from the previous close of Rs 256.35. The scrip had touched an intra-day high of Rs 258.50 and an intra-day low of Rs 255.30 on Tuesday.

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 340.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 179.20. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,87,422 crore.

BEL share price history

The stock has given a multibagger return of 168 per cent in two years and 285.87 per cent in three years. In one year, it has given a return of 24.77 per cent. However, the stock has given a negative return of 8 per cent in six months.

BEL signs Rs 1,034 crore order

Meanwhile, the company has signed a contract valued at Rs 1,034 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and Data Communication Terminals (DCTs) for the Indian Coast Guard.

The state-of-the-art radios, indigenously developed jointly by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) and BEL, support multi-band, multi-channel, multi-role/mission operations to meet the needs of Network Centric Warfare, the company said in a release.