Defence firm Apollo Micro Systems to invest Rs 300 crore on facility expansion, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems, a leading technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in focus as the company has shared an expansion plan with the exchanges. In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has been allotted land at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II, Hyderabad, to undertake the expansion exercise. According to the information available, the company will be setting up the facility for manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of weapon system platforms such as grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions and others.

"This strategic investment, adjoining to our Unit 3, will expand the total facility to approximately 10.68 acres within a single campus," the company said. AMSL is investing around Rs 30,000 lakh in these facilities.

Share price today

Post this, the stock opened in green at Rs 241.15 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 239.20. The scrip gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 243.90, a gain of 1.96 per cent. However, the counter dipped amid profit booking and last seen it was trading at Rs 230.40 with a fall of 3.68 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,165.18 crore.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1576.86 per cent in five years and 536.99 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 16.46 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against the dip of 6.66 per cent in the benchmark index.

Bags defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore

Earlier, the company secured new defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore to supply unmanned aerial systems. The orders are to be executed within a period of four months, AMSL said in an exchange filing.

"Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has received orders amounting to Rs 1,002. 47 million from a private company, deliverable to the Ministry of Defence, for the supply of unmanned aerial systems," the filing said.

