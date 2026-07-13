Days after listing, Waterways Leisure Tourism approves stock split, check ratio and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism are in focus after the company approved a proposal for the subdivision of its stock. The sub-division is aimed at enhancing the liquidity of its shares, making it more affordable for retail investors. However, it is subject to shareholder approval, and the company will announce the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders after obtaining necessary approvals. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company expects to complete the entire process within three months from the date of approval, subject to any required regulatory clearances.

Stock split ratio

The board has approved a 1:10 stock split. This means each equity share of the company, with a face value of Rs 10, fully paid up, will be subdivided into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up.

A stock split is a corporate action that divides a company's existing shares into multiple new shares to increase liquidity and accessibility.

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price

The stock opened in the red at Rs 860.80, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty falling in early trade amid escalating tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices. After two days of rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 616.15 points to 76,946.97, and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 190.50 points to 24,015. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 860.80, down from the previous close of Rs 861.75, on the BSE. However, it gained momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 884, representing a gain of Rs 22.25 or 2.5 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 865.30, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,264.30 crore.

Earlier, shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd ended with a discount of over 17 per cent against the issue price of Rs 808 in debut trade on July 1, 2026.

The stock listed at Rs 690, a decline of 14.60 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 22.85 per cent to Rs 623.30. The stock ended at Rs 667.35, down 17.40 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock started the trade at Rs 681, registering a drop of 15.71 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 668.10, down 17.31 per cent.