Cube Highways Trust IPO is open for subscription, check GMP, lot size, listing date and other key details

Mumbai:

Dalal Street is witnessing the launch of several mainboard initial public offerings of late. The public issue of Cube Highways Trust is among them, and it opened for subscription on July 22, 2026, but has so far received a muted response from investors. The IPO's subscription status was 8 per cent at the time of writing the report on day 2. Other investors have subscribed 17 per cent, and institutional investors are yet to receive bids. According to the information available on the NSE, the company has received bids for 1,06,08,460 shares against 13,65,89,480 shares on offer at 1:25 pm.

Cube Highways Trust IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Cube Highways Trust's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0. This means unofficial market participants expect the stock to list flat, right around its issue price.

The company has fixed a price band at Rs 151-152 per unit for its public issue. The three-day subscription window will close on July 24. 2026.

Raised Rs 1,687 Crore From Anchor Investors

Ahead of the IPO, it collected Rs 1,687.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 5,000-crore Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) public issue.

The trust allotted 11.10 crore units to 59 funds at Rs 152 per unit, according to a circular on BSE.

Prazim Trading and Investment Co Pvt Ltd, an entity associated with Premji Invest, emerged as the largest anchor investor with an allocation worth Rs 300 crore. Other prominent investors in the anchor book included ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Tata Mutual Fund.

What Does The Company Do?

Cube Highways Trust, a Sebi-registered InvIT, owns a portfolio of 27 operational road assets spanning 8,754 lane kilometres across 12 states and one Union Territory as of March 31, 2026. The portfolio has an average residual concession life of 18 years.

Cube Highways Trust IPO Allotment Date

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on or about July 29, while refunds and credit of units to successful applicants' demat accounts are likely on July 30.

Cube Highways Trust IPO Listing

The units are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The units are expected to debut on the exchanges on August 3, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)