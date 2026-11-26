Shares of Crystal Crop Protection made a muted debut on the bourses today, November 26, 2026, listing at Rs 280 on the BSE, a 2.94 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 272. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at Rs 278, up 2.21 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 4,568.97 crore. Earlier, Crystal Crop Protection's IPO closed with bids for 17 times the shares on offer. According to NSE data, the Rs 456-crore IPO received bids for 20,77,00,185 shares against 1,21,70,076 shares on offer. The non-institutional category was subscribed 37.70 times, while the qualified institutional buyer portion received 15.47 times subscription. The retail quota was subscribed 9.28 times.
Crystal Crop Protection shares make muted debut on bourses, list at 3% premium over IPO price
Earlier, Crystal Crop Protection's IPO closed with bids for 17 times the shares on offer. According to NSE data, the Rs 456-crore IPO received bids for 20,77,00,185 shares against 1,21,70,076 shares on offer.
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