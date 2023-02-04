Crypto Mania takes over! Prices soar as digital assets heat up market

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Crypto Mania Takes Over: Prices Soar as Digital Assets Heat Up the Market

As of February 3, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin rose 1.14% to $23,425.56. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading at around $1,613.57 with an increase of 0.15%.



Crypto News

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced it will no longer be working with WazirX, an Indian-based cryptocurrency exchange. The reason for the separation has not been disclosed, but it has caused concern among WazirX users and the broader cryptocurrency community in India. This development is seen as significant given the growing interest in cryptocurrency in India and Binance's expanding presence in the region.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as of 9 am IST, 2 February 2023 :

• Bitcoin: $23,535.13 USD

-0.82%

• Ethereum: $1,673.08 USD

+1.14%

• Tether: $1.02 USD

+0.01%

• USD Coin: $1.00 USD

+0.08%



• BNB:$334.02 USD

+3.16%

XRP:$0.4149 USD

-0.03%

• Dogecoin: $0.09478 USD

+2.66%

• Cardano:$0.4062 USD

+0.69%

• Polygon: $0.4062 USD

+0.69%

• Polkadot: $7.02 USD

+4.94%

• Tron: $0.06382 USD

-0.67%

• Litecoin: $100.34 USD

+0.36%

• Shibu Inu: $0.00001452 USD

+15.72%

• Solana :$25.44 USD

+0.98%

