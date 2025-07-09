Crizac Share Price: Stock makes decent debut on bourses, lists at 15% premium on NSE over IPO price Crizac Share Price: The stock debuted at Rs 281 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a 14.7 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 245.

Mumbai:

Shares of Crizac Ltd. made a decent debut on the bourses on Wednesday and are listed at a nearly 15 per cent premium over their IPO price. The stock debuted at Rs 281.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a 14.71 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 245. On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 280, gaining 14.29 per cent. The price band for the initial public offering (IPO) was fixed at Rs 233-245 per share. As per the red herring prospectus, the public issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 860 crore by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal with no fresh issue component.

The stock gained after listing and touched a high of Rs 288.50 on the BSE, a gain of over 3 per cent from the listing price. Similarly, the counter reached a high of Rs 287 on the NSE, with the company's market capitalisation exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

Listing At Par With GMP

Ahead of the listing, grey market price (GMP) suggested a 17 per cent gain. Considering this, the shares have been listed almost at par with the expectations.

Good Response From Investors

Earlier, the IPO of student recruitment solutions provider Crizac Ltd received a good response from investors and got subscribed 59.82 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

According to the data available on the NSE, the Rs 860-crore initial share sale received bids for 154,56,79,488 shares, against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a whopping 134.35 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors fetched 76.15 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 10.24 times subscription.

Ahead of the IPO, the company had garnered Rs 258 crore from anchor investors.