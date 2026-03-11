Rs 28 dividend stock: S&P Global-back ratings agency to trade ex-date soon, check record date

Mumbai:

Stock markets bounced back on Tuesday after two days of massive decline following a drop in crude oil prices and a recovery in global peers. While stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher, the Indian equities are expected to trade on a cautious note. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment by investing in stocks that are offering a good dividend. One such stock is of the S&P Global-backed company Crisil. The board of directors of the ratings agency has recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, investors must hold these shares on or before the ex-date.

Crisil Dividend 2026 Record Date, Ex Date

The company has fixed April 2, 2026, as the ex date and April 3, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Crisil Dividend 2026 Payment Date

The company has informed exchanges that if approved by the board, the dividend will be paid on April 23, 2026. A final decision in this regard will be taking during the board meeting scheduled for April 17, 2026.

Crisil Share Price

The stock had closed at Rs 4,173.75 in the last trading session, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 31,004.93 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 6,329.95, hit on July 4, 2025. Its 52-week low is Rs 3,893.85.

Crisil Quarterly Results

Crisil Ltd had reported a 7.5 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 241.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Its consolidated income from operations for Q4 2025 was up 18.5 per cent to Rs 1,081.6 crore, compared with Rs 912.9 crore in Q4 2024.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)