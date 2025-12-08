Corona Remedies IPO GMP: Initial public offering now open for subscription, check grey market premium Corona Remedies IPO GMP: Ahead of the IPO, the pharma firm mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of private equity firm ChrysCapital-backed pharma company Corona Remedies is now open for public subscription. Ahead of the initial share sale, the company mobilised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors. According to the information shared, among the anchor investors were SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, and SBI Life Insurance Company. The company said that it has allotted 18.36 lakh shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,062 per share. The three-day subscription for the public offering, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), will end on December 10, 2025.

Corona Remedies price band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,008-1,062 per share for the initial public offering, valuing the company at nearly Rs 6,500 crore.

Corona Remedies' share listing date

As per the information shared, the company will make its stock market debut on December 15.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Corona Remedies' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 290. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1,062, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,352, reflecting a grey market premium of 27.31 per cent.

Corona Remedies subscription status

The Rs 655.37 crore maiden public offering has so far received bids for 15,65,536 shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) portion attracted bids for 1,344 shares against 12,88,732 shares on offer. The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 52 per cent subscription.