Construction stock below Rs 150 gains nearly 5% as promoter raises stake - Check share price, other details

Shares of EPC company Man Infraconstruction gained nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, amid a rally in the stock market. The counter started the trading session almost flat at Rs 122.60 against the previous close of Rs 122.50. However, it gained amid firm buying and touched the high of Rs 128.90, representing a gain of 5.18 per cent. The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 7,21 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter touched the intraday high of Rs 128.98 and a low of Rs 122.99. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 128.2,9 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,173.79 crore.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 27.7. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Promoter raises stake

The rally in the stock comes as the company has announced that its promoter has increased stake in the company to 62.32 per cent. The promoter has purchased an additional 0.02 per cent stake. According to data available on NSE, promoter Parag K Shah increased holdings by purchasing 1 lakh shares through an open-market transaction.

Quarterly results

Recently, the company released its September quarter (Q2 FY26) results, stating that its consolidated net profit increased by 27.27 per cent to Rs 60.01 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue declined by 28 per cent to Rs 148.75 crore.

Profit before tax in the September 2025 quarter was Rs 78.06 crore, a 23.9 per cent year-on-year increase. The company's EBITDA increased by 32.61 per cent to Rs 36.6 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined from 12 per cent to 24.6 per cent.

The company reduced total expenses by 43.74 per cent to Rs 116.93 crore in the quarter. Despite this, raw material costs were Rs 51.41 crore, an increase of 28.27 per cent, while employee expenses were ₹16.61 crore, an increase of 9.42 per cent.

