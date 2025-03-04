Infra company allots 17.77 lakh equities upon conversion of warrants According to the information shared, has approved the allotment of 17,77,777 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each.

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has informed exchanges about the allotment of over 17 lakh shares upon the conversion of warrants post adjustment of the sub-division or stock split.

According to the information shared, has approved the allotment of 17,77,777 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 30 each, including a premium of Rs 29 each, upon the conversion of 1,77,777 Warrants issued at an issue price of Rs 300 each, after adjusting the number of shares post sub-division.

"Consequent to today's conversation of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 22,05,45,790 consisting of 22,05,45,790 equity shares of Re 1 each," the filing said.

The new equity shares shall rank pari‐passu with the existing equity shares.

Earlier, the company secured a Rs 102 crore order to provide steel works in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded by Venkatesh Infra Projects and will be executed in six months, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The contract includes “reinforcement steel cutting, bending, fixing as per technical drawing and Fabricating of structural steel for bridge construction at Versova Bandra sea link project site Mumbai.” HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in renewable energy and building road projects segments. The Mumbai-based company is looking to set up a 500 megawatt solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.