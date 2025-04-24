Cochin Shipyard shares in focus as subsidiary delivers India’s first green cargo vessel to Norway On the NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 1,485 and touched the intraday high of Rs 1,529 and low of Rs 1,480. The scrip was trading at Rs 1,481.80 at the time of writing the report.

Mumbai:

Shares of India's leading shipyard, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), are in focus today as its subsidiary Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL) has delivered Wilson Eco 1, the first of six 3,800 DWT green dry cargo vessels to Norway’s Wilson Ship Management AS. This is a major development and a step in India's export of eco-friendly maritime solutions.

The delivery ceremony took place at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday and was attended by senior officials from Wilson, UCSL, and the New Mangalore Port Authority.

As a result, the stock opened in green after two days of consecutive fall at Rs 1,497.80 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,485.40. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,528.75 - a gain of 2.92 per cent.

But it pared all the gains amid profit booking and fell to touch the low of Rs 1,476.95. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,483 on the BSE.

Wilson Eco 1 Is Future-Ready

According to the officials, designed by Conoship International of the Netherlands, the diesel-electric vessel is part of a Norwegian government-funded green shipping initiative.

It is future-ready for wind-foil and battery hybrid upgrades and will operate in European inland and coastal waters.

Wilson, Europe’s largest short-sea shipping company, has further placed an order with UCSL for eight 6,300 DWT general cargo vessels worth Rs 1,041 crore.

Construction Cost of Rs 506 Crore

Wilson Eco 1, constructed at a cost of Rs 506 crore, features key systems from Sweden, the Netherlands, and India, and is classed by Bureau Veritas under the Norwegian flag.

The project involved over 800 Indian workers and trained over 100 personnel under national skilling programmes.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)