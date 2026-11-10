Cochin Shipyard declares interim dividend, fixes November 16 as the record date: Check amount, other details

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a Miniratna company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, will be in focus in the next trading session after the company declared its financial results and announced an interim dividend for the September quarter of FY27. The state-owned company has also announced a fixed record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. According to the information shared with exchanges, the board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid up (60 per cent) for the financial year 2026-27.

The company has set November 16 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action. The PSU said it will pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on or before December 09, 2026.

Feature / Detail Dividend Particulars Dividend Type Interim Dividend (Financial Year 2026–27) Dividend Amount Rs 3/- per equity share (60%) Face Value of Equity Share Rs 5/- each (fully paid-up) Board Meeting Date November 10, 2026 Record Date Monday, November 16, 2026 Payment Deadline On or before December 09, 2026

Quarterly results

The public sector company has reported a 50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 53.77 crore in the quarter ended September. The state-owned company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 107.52 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income in the September quarter of FY27 increased to Rs 1,331.81 crore from Rs 1,245.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The public sector shipbuilding firm's total expenses rose to Rs 1,256.71 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1095.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green. It closed at Rs 1289, up Rs 51, or 4.12 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,238. The company's market cap stood at Rs 33,911.11 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,292.50 and a low of Rs 1,228.60.

Earlier, it received orders to build over 40 ships from the US, Germany, Norway and other countries. Over the last twelve years, India's port capacity has risen from 1,561 to 2,817 MTPA; cargo handled has risen from 1,052 to 1,668 million tonnes; inland waterways cargo has risen from 29 to 218 million tonnes; and median container vessel turnaround has fallen from 35 to 23 hours.

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