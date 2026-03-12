Coal India Share Price: PSU stock surges 6% even as benchmark indices trade in red, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) surged over 6 per cent on Thursday, March 12, 2026, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled amid a sharp jump in crude oil prices due to the widening crisis in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment. The stock started the trading session flat at Rs 446.30 on the BSE and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 444.90. However, it rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 473.9, representing a gain of 6.18 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 350.15, reached on April 7, 2025. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 469.80 with a gain of 5.27 per cent. The stock gained even as the Sensex was down 719.93 or 0.94 per cent at 76,143.78.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 446.75 and touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 474 and Rs 445, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,88,631.38 crore.

The counter has been gaining over the last three days, rising 7.61 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally?

The stock is moving upward even as the stock markets declined today. The action comes as the government on Wednesday said it is fully prepared to meet any unprecedented surge in coal demand, with overall coal stocks at about 210 million tonne - adequate for around 88 days.

This year, coal production and supply have outpaced consumption, leading to record-high stocks at thermal power plants and coal mines. Supplies to the non-regulated sector are up nearly 14 per cent over the previous year.

Coal India share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 212 per cent in 5 years and 109 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 17 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)