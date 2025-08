Coal India Share Price: Stock in focus as PSU announces Q1 results, dividend - Check amount, other details Coal India Share Price: The shares of the Maharatna company have yielded a positive return of 57 per cent over the past two years. However, they have corrected 30 per cent in one year.

Mumbai: Coal India Share Price: PSU stock in focus as net profit falls 20% - Do you own? The shares of the Maharatna company have yielded a positive return of 57 per cent over the past two years. However, they have corrected 30 per cent in one year.