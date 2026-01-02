Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Coal India share price: Stock jumps over 6% as it permits direct participation of foreign buyers in e-auction

Coal India share price: Stock jumps over 6% as it permits direct participation of foreign buyers in e-auction

Coal India share price: The PSU said that it has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company.

Coal India share price on NSE, BSE.
Coal India share price on NSE, BSE. Image Source : Coal India/PTI
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The PSU said that it has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Coal India Cil Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\