Coal India share price: Stock jumps over 6% as it permits direct participation of foreign buyers in e-auction Coal India share price: The PSU said that it has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company.

