Coal India's subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields set to launch IPO, check price band and other details

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for the proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to raise approximately Rs 8,981 crore through this IPO. Significantly, the company is preparing to enter the stock market at a valuation of approximately Rs 90,001 crore. The IPO is part of Coal India's efforts to unlock value in its subsidiaries through stake sales and their listing on stock exchanges.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscription dates?

Mahanadi Coalfields' initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 19, 2026, and the three-day subscription window will close on November 23. The company has set a price band of Rs 129 to Rs 136 per share. Based on the upper price band, the company's valuation will be approximately Rs 90,001 crore, or USD 9.55 billion. The company is aiming to raise a total of USD 8,981.12 crore through this public offering.

IPO will be an OFS

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS). Under this offer, the company's promoter, Coal India, will sell 66.18 crore equity shares, representing approximately 10 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity capital. No new shares will be issued. This means that the entire proceeds from the IPO, excluding issue-related expenses, will go to Coal India. Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any direct proceeds from this IPO.

To be Coal India's third subsidiary to get listed

Mahanadi Coalfields will be the third Coal India subsidiary to list on the stock exchange this year. Bharat Coking Coal and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) have already listed on the stock exchange. Another Coal India subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields, has also begun preparations for a potential listing.

Company's profit increased by 6.7 per cent

Mahanadi Coalfields reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,879 crore in the first half of fiscal year 2026-27, up about 6.7 per cent from the same period last fiscal year. The Odisha-based company primarily supplies coal to thermal power plants, playing a key role in meeting the country's electricity needs.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP?

According to Investorgain, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4.5. This means that Mahanadi Coalfields' share price was trading at a premium of Rs 4.5 in the grey market.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)