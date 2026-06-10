June 10, 2026
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CMR Green IPO Listing LIVE: Stock to make debut on bourses today, check latest GMP

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

CMR Green Technologies IPO Listing LIVE: The issue witnessed strong participation from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Listing LIVE
CMR Green Technologies IPO Listing LIVE Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Shares of CMR Green Technologies Ltd, a non-ferrous metal recycler, are set to debut on bourses today, i.e. on June 10, 2026. The initial public offer (IPO) received a whopping 127 times subscription during the three-day subscription window despite volatility in the stock market due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and unstable crude oil prices. The issue witnessed strong participation from qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors. As per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 631-crore IPO received bids for 2,92,75,44,594 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer. While qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 270.46 times the subscription, the portion meant for non-institutional investors fetched 172.35 times subscription, and the quota for retail investors was subscribed 27.03 times.

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  • 8:54 AM (IST)Jun 10, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP Today

    Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) of CMR Green Technologies' unlisted shares was at Rs 67. Considering the upper price band of Rs 192, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 259, reflecting a grey market premium of 34.90 per cent.

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