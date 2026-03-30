CMPDI IPO Listing On NSE, BSE: Stock to debut on bourses today, check latest GMP

Mumbai:

Shares of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, an arm of state-owned Coal India, will list on the bourses today i.e. on Monday, March 30, 2026. Earlier, the initial public offering got fully subscribed on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 1,842-crore IPO received bids for 8,37,16,560 shares, as against 7,97,89,500 shares on offer, translating into 1.05 times subscription. Ahead of the IPO, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL) had mobilised Rs 470 crore from anchor investors. CMPDIL was incorporated in 1975 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India.

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL) offers consultancy and support services for the entire spectrum of coal and mineral exploration, as well as mine planning and design services.