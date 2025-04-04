Pharma stocks under pressure, tank over 10 per cent as Trump hints at 'never seen before' tariffs - Details Cipla Share Price, Sun Pharma Share Price: Earlier on Thursday, shares of pharma companies surged 7 per cent after the Trump administration exempted pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs.

Cipla Share Price, Sun Pharma Share Price: Shares of pharmaceutical companies are under pressure on Friday, i.e. April 4, 2025, after US President Donald Trump said that the sector will see 'never seen before' tariffs. As a result, the Nifty Pharma index fell over 6 per cent after opening in the green today. Nifty Pharma had started the session in green at 21,430.95 against the previous close of 21,423.55.

Following the US President's remark, shares of drugmakers fell up to 9 per cent.

Cipla Share Price: The stock started the session in green at Rs 1,499.25 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,495.15. However, it touched the intraday low of Rs 1,390.35 - a fall of 7.01 per cent.

Sun Pharma Share Price: This counter too, started the session on a positive note at Rs 1,772.10 but fell to touch the low of Rs 1,658 on the BSE - a fall of 6.33 per cent.

Lupin Share Price: The scrip started in red at Rs 2,094.35 against the previous close of Rs 2,094.50. It touched the low of Rs 1,918.20 - a fall of 8.44 per cent.

Aurobindo Pharma: The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain and dipped around 10.73 per cent. The stock started the session at Rs 1,175 and fell further to touch a low of Rs 1,049.85.

IPCA Laboratories: The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 1357.8 - a fall of 8.86 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,496.85.

Stocks like Granules India and Laurus Labs also fell over 6 per cent. The scrip of Jubilant Pharmova dipped 6.22 per cent to Rs 911.2 against the previous close of Rs 971.65 apiece. Additionally, Divis Laboratories fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 5,383.45 against the previous close of Rs 5,770.85, and Glenmark Pharma fell 4.89 per cent to touch the low of Rs 1,469.45. The stock had closed at Rs 1,545 in the last trading session.

Earlier on Thursday, shares of pharma companies surged 7 per cent after the Trump administration exempted pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs.