Chipmaker stock continues to win order from Indian Railways, shares trade in green According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 5966.67 per cent in five years and 218 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of chipmaker MIC Electronics Ltd, a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 1,035.39 crore, continued to win orders from Indian Railways. The company has informed exchanges that it has received its first order post product approval under its microprocessor controller for roof-mounted AC package units for LHB coaches and double-decker coaches. According to the information shared, the order is from the Northeast Frontier Railway, Indian Railways.

Share price today

The counter started the trading in the green even as benchmark indices tumbled today. The stock opened at Rs 44.19 against the previous close of Rs 43.61 on the BSE. It further advanced to touch a high of Rs 44.49, representing a 2.01 per cent gain from the previous close. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 43.62, up by 0.02 per cent or Rs 0.02 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,052 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 43.50 and touched the intraday high of Rs 44.50 and intraday low of Rs 41.66.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 95.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 41.80. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 5966.67 per cent in five years and 218 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 53 per cent in one year.

Order received from Vijayawada Railway Division

Recently, the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Vijayawada Railway Division for installing an IP-based Integrated Passenger Information System at ANV and YLM railway stations.

The order is worth a total of Rs 1,49,88,884.77 and has been placed by the Vijayawada Railway Division, part of the Indian Railways.

Under this order, the company will undertake design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning. The company stated that the entire project should be completed within 12 months from the date of the agreement.

