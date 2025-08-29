CGPOWER Share Price: Stock in action as subsidiary unveils first end-to-end OSAT facilities in Gujarat With this launch, CG Semi becomes one of India’s first full-service Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers, offering solutions across both traditional and advanced packaging technologies.

Mumbai:

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited are in action today, August 29, 2025, as the company has announced the launch of its first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 3.81 per cent at Rs 688.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 663.65 amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.34 times. However, the scrip fell amid profit booking to touch the low of Rs 668.20. Last seen, it held firmly in green at Rs 682 even as benchmark indices remained highly volatile. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 676.95 against the previous close of Rs 664. The scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 687.05 and an intraday low of Rs 668.25. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,07,222.62 crore.

The stock has gained after three consecutive days of decline. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

CGPOWER Share Price History: 3075% Return In 5 Years

According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a bumper return of 3075 per cent in five years and 210 per cent in three years. While the counter has gained 68 per cent in two years, as compared to a 23 per cent rise in the benchmark index, it has corrected 2.13 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 7.44 per cent.

CG Semi Unveils End-To-End OSAT Facilities

CG Semi Private Limited, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited and part of the Murugappa Group, has launched its first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Commenting on the launch of the facility, Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman, CG Power, said that it marks a national milestone.

“It shows how the Government and Industry can come together with conviction, capital, and scale to achieve the vision set by our Honourable Prime Minister. Every chip we make here is a step toward India’s technological sovereignty,” he added.

With this launch, CG Semi becomes one of India’s first full-service Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers, offering solutions across both traditional and advanced packaging technologies.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)