Caliber Mining IPO Listing Today LIVE: Here's what GMP suggests ahead of debut on bourses

Mumbai:

Shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd, which received a massive 146.64 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday, are set to debut on bourses today, i.e. on July 24, 2026. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue got bids for 114.90 crore (1,14,90,37,400) shares against 78.35 lakh (78,35,821) shares on offer. The non-institutional investor category fetched a whopping 267.36 times subscription, and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 240.71 times. Retail investors' quota received 41.15 times subscription.

Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 62. Considering the upper price band of Rs 424, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 486, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.62 per cent.