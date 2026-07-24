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Caliber Mining IPO Listing Today LIVE: Here's what GMP suggests ahead of debut on bourses

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue of Caliber Mining and Logistics got bids for 114.90 crore (1,14,90,37,400) shares against 78.35 lakh (78,35,821) shares on offer.

Caliber Mining and Logistics Listing Today.
Caliber Mining and Logistics Listing Today. Image Source : X/@NSEIndia
Mumbai:

Shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd, which received a massive 146.64 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday, are set to debut on bourses today, i.e. on July 24, 2026. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue got bids for 114.90 crore (1,14,90,37,400) shares against 78.35 lakh (78,35,821) shares on offer. The non-institutional investor category fetched a whopping 267.36 times subscription, and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 240.71 times. Retail investors' quota received 41.15 times subscription.

Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 62. Considering the upper price band of Rs 424, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 486, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.62 per cent.

 

Live updates :Caliber Mining IPO Listing

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  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    What does Caliber Mining and Logistics do?

    Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics provides integrated mining services, including overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics. The company operates across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Caliber Mining and Logistics gets massive 146.64 times subscription

    According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue of Caliber Mining and Logistics got bids for 114.90 crore (1,14,90,37,400) shares against 78.35 lakh (78,35,821) shares on offer. 

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Caliber Mining and Logistics GMP Today

    Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 62. This suggests a listing at a 14.62 per cent premium from the issue price.

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