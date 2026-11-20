Bulls roared at Dalal Street as benchmark indices made a strong comeback on the last trading day of the week. The markets overcame initial weakness despite subdued global cues and closed with solid gains. Heavy buying in banking, realty, financial, and IT stocks gave the market new momentum. At the close, the BSE Sensex jumped nearly 900 points, while the NSE Nifty crossed the 25,800 level. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 897.96 points or 1.08 per cent higher at 83,919.71. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 84,037.96 and a low of 82,403.27, gyrating 1,634.69 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty added 286.30 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 25,800.60. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index added 107.96 points or 0.59 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 1.43 points or 0.02 per cent.

Rupee witnessed a strong rally

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee witnessed a strong rally, gaining around 0.75 per cent to 92.66, and this week gaining more than 1.75 per cent to 94.30, supported by robust FII inflows into Indian markets.