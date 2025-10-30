BSE smallcap stock under Rs 50 jumps 12% on receiving project from United Nations - Details Under the contract, the company will design and develop applications powered by Generative AI to further strengthen digital innovation and people-centred transformation across UNFPA's programs worldwide.

Mumbai:

Amid the continued decline in the stock market on Thursday, shares of IT company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. witnessed a gain of 12 per cent. The rise in the stock comes after the company announced that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has chosen the firm to create and implement Generative AI-based applications aimed at enhancing digital innovation and human-oriented transformation within UNFPA's worldwide initiatives.

Under the contract, the company will design and develop applications powered by Generative AI to further strengthen digital innovation and people-centred transformation across UNFPA's programs worldwide.

Kellton CEO Karanjit Singh said, "Our partnership with UNFPA demonstrates that through innovation, we can spread both humanity and impact across the world."

In another exchange filing, the company said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025. The meeting will discuss the proposal to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and other relevant issues as may be required.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green at Rs 20.31 against the previous close of Rs 20.06 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the stock touched a high of Rs 22.50, representing a gain of 12.16 per cent.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday as fresh foreign fund outflows and no clarity on the future course of rate action by the US Federal Reserve dampened investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 297.96 points to 84,699.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 90.05 points to 25,963.85.

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the major laggards.

However, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Adani Ports and Maruti were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,540.16 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

