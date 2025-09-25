BSE smallcap stock under Rs 400 continues upward trend even as markets remain volatile - Check details Falling for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.32 points to 81,574.31 in the opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.4 points to 25,034.50.

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods company GRM Overseas continued their upward trend on Thursday, September 25, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the fourth straight session. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 362.40 against the previous close of Rs 360.60 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 377.50, a gain of 4.69 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 372.75 with a gain of 3.37 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,286.90.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started today's trading session at Rs 362.75 against the previous close of Rs 359.85. Later, it touched a high of Rs 377.70 and a low of Rs 362.75.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 397.65, hit of July 16, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 362.75

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that it has opened a new corporate office in Gurugram.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 9,909 per cent in 10 years and 1,647 per cent in five years. While it has corrected 7.92 per cent in three years, it gave a return of 80 per cent in two years. In one year, the stock has surged 43 per cent, compared to a 4.70 per cent correction in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 83.49 per cent.

Share Market Today

Falling for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.32 points to 81,574.31 in the opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 22.4 points to 25,034.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,425.75 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.