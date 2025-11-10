BSE smallcap stock in focus as board to consider raising funds via foreign currency convertible bonds The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 35.53. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of MIC Electronics are in focus as the company has informed exchanges about the date of its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) on a Private Placement Basis not exceeding USD 15 million in one or more tranches. The company, in a regulatory filing, said that the meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 01, 2025. The shareholders will consider and approve the issue and allotment of securities of the company to raise funds up to Rs 250 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to Qualified Institutional Buyers, in one or more tranches.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 51.42 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 51.37. However, the counter ended the session at Rs 50.10, with a fall of 2.47 per cent from the previous close. In between, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 51.57 and an intraday low of Rs 49.55. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,200.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 35.53. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

