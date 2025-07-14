This BSE smallcap stock to be in focus after issuing 29,66,220 equity shares - Check details Stock in Focus: According to the company, each warrant was converted at Rs 116.25, which represents 75 per cent of the total issue price of Rs 155 per warrant.

Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, the Mumbai-based infrastructure and real estate company which is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses, are likely to be in the spotlight on Monday, July 14, 2025, as the company has announced a preferential allotment of 29.66 lakh equity shares through the conversion of warrants, amounting to Rs 34.48 crore.

Each warrant was converted at Rs 116.25, which represents 75 per cent of the total issue price of Rs 155 per warrant.