BSE smallcap stock in focus as UAE-based FII buys 23.33% stake via preferential allotment: Details According to the information shared, the acquisition was made through direct preferential allotment rather than through the open market.

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a smallcap IT company with a market cap of Rs 1,061.47 crore, are on the radar of investors today as UAE-based Siraj Holdings LLC has acquired a majority stake in the company through preferential allotment. According to the information shared, the acquisition was made through direct preferential allotment rather than through the open market.

Siraj Holdings received a total of 175,725,000 equity shares, including voting rights, as part of the transaction. The acquisition was made through direct preferential allotment rather than through the open market.

The company clarified that Siraj Holdings is not a promoter or part of the promoter group. Before this acquisition, Blue Cloud Softech's total equity share capital was 436,281,600 shares; it has increased to 753,081,600 shares following this allotment.

Share price today

The company's stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 24.74 against the previous close of Rs 24.52 on the BSE. Later, it hit the intraday high of Rs 24.75 and an intraday low of Rs 23.50. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 24.24, down 1.18 per cent or by Rs 0.29.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 3.46 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.34. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained more than 16 per cent in one week, while it has dipped by over 11 per cent in the past month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 50 per cent in 2025.

On a yearly basis, the stock has fallen by over 59 per cent in the last year. It has gained over 236 per cent in the last three years and over 304 per cent in the last five years.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)