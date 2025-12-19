BSE smallcap stock gains as company set to raise funds via foreign currency convertible bonds: Details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 50-day moving averages.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade after four days of consecutive decline. Amid this, shares of technology-driven financial company Share India Securities Ltd are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that members of the company at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) have approved, by way of a special resolution, a proposal to raise up to USD 50 million through a special resolution to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). These bonds may be issued in one or more tranches. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 173.60 against the previous close of Rs 173.55. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 173.70 but pared early gains amid profit booking and fell to the day's low of Rs 169.30. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 169.65 with a fall of 2.25 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,712.38 crore.

The stock has been losing for the last four days and has fallen 5.41 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 50-day moving averages.

Share India Securities Q2 FY26 Results

The company's net profit in the September quarter fell 25 per cent to Rs 93.22 crore, compared to Rs 124.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from core operations also declined 24.6 per cent to Rs 340.95 crore, compared to Rs 452.75 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 448.27 points to 84,930.08 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 131 points to 25,946.55. All the 30-Sensex firms were trading in positive territory during the initial trade. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore in the previous trade.

