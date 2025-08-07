BSE smallcap stock ends in green as company announces new manufacturing facility - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 647 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 2 per cent in three years and 37 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd, which manufactures speciality chemicals, ended the volatile session in green today i.e. on August 7, 2025 as the company announced the commencement of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. According to the information shared, the company has invested approximately Rs 60 crores in the facility, funded through internal accruals and capital

raised, adding 7 acres of land to its operational footprint.

The stock of the company started the session in the red today as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade. The counter opened at Rs 236, compared to the previous close of Rs 237.70 on the BSE. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 239.55 and a low of Rs 231.20. It ended the session at Rs 237.80, representing a gain of 0.04 per cent.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 647 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 2 per cent in three years and 37 per cent in one year.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 438.60, and the 52-week low is Rs 192.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,724.60 crore.

"Strategically located, the new facility offers seamless connectivity to Nhava Sheva Port (JNPT), Bhiwandi, and Fineotex’s existing Ambernath plant ensuring efficient logistics and faster delivery ensuring efficient logistics and faster delivery to customers," the company said in an exchange filing.

Stock Market Closing

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty staged a comeback on Thursday, mainly due to buying in the last hour of trade, even as US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods, which weighed on investor sentiment.

Rebounding around 926 points from the day’s low, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 79.27 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 80,623.26. The index traded in the red for most of the session and hit a low of 79,811.29. However, fag-end buying helped recover losses and touch a high of 80,737.55.