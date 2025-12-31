BSE smallcap stock end session in green as board approves major credit facility enhancements The Sensex gained 545.52 points to end the session at 85.220.60 and the Nifty added 190.75 points close at 26,129.60.

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries gained on Wednesday after the company informed exchanges that its board has approved significant enhancements to its credit facilities. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 29.02, with a gain of 1.72 per cent from the previous close of Rs 28.53 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,453.23 crore. The action in the stock coincides with the gain in benchmark indices. The Sensex gained 545.52 points to end the session at 85.220.60, and the Nifty added 190.75 points to close at 26,129.60.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 41.69 and a 52-week low of Rs 27.50.

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that the meeting approved an increase of Rs 100 crore to the company's Export Packing Credit (EPC) facility from State Bank of India (SBI), Sanjay Place, Agra. This increased the EPC limit from Rs 430 crore to Rs 530 crore, subject to the terms and conditions of the approval letter issued by SBI.

In addition to this, approval has been given to enhance the company's existing credit facilities from YES Bank Limited, Sanjay Place, Agra, to a total of Rs 350 crore. This includes an additional Rs 110 crore over the earlier limit of Rs 240 crore.

