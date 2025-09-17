BSE SmallCap FMCG stock jumps nearly 9% amid rally in stock markets - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a negative return of 58.96 per cent in two years, as compared to a 21.81 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries surged nearly 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session amid a spurt in its trading volumes. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 5.25 per cent at Rs 32.46 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 30.99 on the BSE. Amid a firm buying, the stock surged further to touch an intraday high of Rs 33.55. This is a gain of 8.79 per cent from the previous closing price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip started the trading session at Rs 31.50 against the last close of Rs 31.05. It surged to hit an intraday high of Rs 33.44. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 32.07, with a gain of 3.29 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,605.47 crore.

The stock has been on the rise for the last two days. Technically, it trades above the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages but below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a negative return of 58.96 per cent in two years, as compared to a 21.81 per cent gain in the benchmark index. In one year, the stock has corrected 36.78 per cent and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 22.44 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock, hit on September 16, 2024, is Rs 53, and the 52-week low is Rs 27.25.

Stock Markets Rally

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in initial trade on Wednesday following positive day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal with both sides agreeing to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers.

However, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Eternal were among the laggards.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)