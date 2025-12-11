BSE smallcap ends session in green as company shares updates on allotment of equity shares: Check details The counter ended the trading session at Rs 37.73, with a gain of 1.21 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 865.83 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) were in focus today as the company informed exchange that its fundraising committee has approved the allotment of 1,280,000 equity shares. These shares are being issued at a face value of Rs 1 and an issue price of RS 30 (including a premium of Rs 29). These shares were issued following the conversion of 1,28,000 warrants. These warrants were originally issued at a price of Rs 300 per warrant, but the number and price were adjusted following the company's stock split (converting one share at Rs 10 to 10 shares at Rs 1).

With this, the company's paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 23,69,39,910, which is equivalent to a total of 23,69,39,910 equity shares.

The company currently has 7,601,850 warrants outstanding, which warrant holders can convert over the next 18 months at a price of Rs 225 per warrant (75 per cent of the issue price).

Share price today

The stock began the trading session at Rs 37.84 against the previous close of Rs 37.28 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 38.80, representing a gain of 4.07 per cent from the previous close. In between, the stock hit an intraday of low of Rs 36.65.

The counter ended the trading session at Rs 37.73, with a gain of 1.21 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 865.83 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q2 FY26 Results

In its filing, the company reported that sales fell 33.30 per cent to Rs 102.11 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 153.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 11.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

