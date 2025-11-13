BSE smallcap company announces quarterly results, check full details here Segment-wise analysis shows a decline in the maize oil extraction and refinery segment, which generated revenue of Rs 183.31 crore, down significantly from Rs 300.59 crore in June 2025 and Rs 266.39 crore in September 2024.

Renewable energy player BCL Industries has announced its financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26). Following this, the shares ended the trading session in red at Rs 38.03 on the BSE, a fall of 3.53 per cent from the previous close of Rs 39.42. Earlier, it started the trading session at Rs 39.99 and during the day hit a low of Rs 37.89. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,123.39 crore.

Quarterly Results

In the September quarter, the company's total revenue stood at Rs 720 crore, representing a 12.4 per cent decrease from Rs 822 crore in the previous quarter (June 2025). Additionally, this revenue was 4 per cent lower than the Rs 748 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Despite the decline in revenue, the company's operating profit rose to Rs 67 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 53 crore recorded in the previous June quarter and the Rs 55 crore in the same quarter last year. Consequently, the company's operating margin improved to 10 per cent, up from 7 per cent in June 2025 and 8 per cent in September 2024. Net profit stood at Rs 32 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 33 crore from the June quarter but higher than the Rs 30 crore reported in September 2024.

Segment Performance and Distillery Dominance

Segment-wise analysis shows a decline in the maize oil extraction and refinery segment, which generated revenue of Rs 183.31 crore, down significantly from Rs 300.59 crore in June 2025 and Rs 266.39 crore in September 2024.

On a positive note, the distillery segment remained BCL Industries' primary revenue source, with revenue increasing to Rs 348.03 crore from Rs 310.49 crore in the prior quarter and Rs 295.98 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting consistent market demand. Real estate revenue saw a slight decline, totaling Rs 1.50 crore.

