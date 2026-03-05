BSE shares jump 4% after SEBI's approval to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE Ltd jumped over 4 per cent on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch index derivatives on two new indices. The stock opened at Rs 2,710 against the previous close of Rs 2,626.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter later surged to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,735.50, a gain of 4.13 per cent from the last closing price. In between, it touched a low of Rs 2,656.30. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2,729.30 with a gain of 3.90 per cent.

Relative Strength Index

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,11,331.96 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 3,227, hit on February 11, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,227.33, touched on March 2025. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 39.66. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

BSE to launch derivatives on two new indices

The two new indices will be the BSE Sensex Next 30 and the BSE Focused Midcap Index. With this launch. BSE's derivatives basket will increase to four from the existing two indices - Sensex and Bankex. Sensex Next 30 comprises the top 30 large-cap companies after the top 30 that are part of the benchmark Sensex index.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global equities, after facing heavy losses in the past few trading sessions due to the conflict in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 550.27 points to 79,666.46 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 171.45 points to 24,651.95.



(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)