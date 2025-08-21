BSE Share Price: Stock tanks 7% as post this statement by Sebi chairman - Check details BSE Share Price Today, Angel One Share Price: Shares of capital-market-linked firms are under pressure after Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey talked about the need to improve the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives products.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE tanked over 7 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 2,335.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The dip in share price comes amid sharp selloff after Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey talked about the need to improve the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives products. Shares of capital-market-linked firms are also under pressure. As a result, the stock of Angel One too dipped around seven per cent.

BSE Share Price

The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 2,524, up from its previous close of Rs 2,523, amid a positive market opening. However, the stock tumbled after

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey talked about the need to enhance the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives products.

It touched the intraday low of Rs 2,325, representing a fall of 7.44 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 3,030, and the 52-week low is Rs 884. The market cap of the company is Rs 94,768 crore.

Angel One Share Price

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 2,724.75 against the previous close of Rs 2,720.95. It reached a high of Rs 2,734.55 before falling to a low of Rs 2,530.15, a fall of 7.01 per cent. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 2,547.90.

Sebi Plans To Improve Tenure, Maturity Of Equity Products

Pandey said that volumes in the cash market have grown rapidly, doubling in terms of daily traded volumes over a three-year period.

"We will consult with stakeholders on ways to improve in a calibrated manner and the maturity profile of derivative products so that they better serve hedging and long-term investing," Pandey said at the FICCI Capital Market Conference 2025.

He emphasised that equity derivatives play a crucial role in capital formation, but the regulator needs to ensure quality and balance.