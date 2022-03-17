BSE reaches 10-crore registered investor accounts mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSE is lit up during Muhurat trading to mark the Diwali festival, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Stock exchange major BSE has reached the landmark of having 10 crore registered investor accounts on Wednesday. The rise in the number of accounts has been attributed to new investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets.

"BSE has reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts today, on March 16, 2022. BSE has always focused on acting as a catalyst for nation building and capital formation for the country during its 147 years history," MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

"The large number of investors who have recently joined Indian capital markets show their confidence in Indian government, its regulatory agencies and future growth of Indian economy which will help India achieve its goal of creating a $5 trillion and beyond."

"Stock market penetration in India is minuscule and there is still a long way to go, exchanges like BSE and NSE which have great track records will play a major role in this journey.

BSE, in general, has bought in a lot of innovation," Manoj Dalmia, founder and director, Proficient equities Private limited, said.

"Such type of milestone shows the robust growth in retail participation in capital market. The technology penetration, improved financial awareness, advanced online trading tools and easy access to real time price movements has contributed towards this achievement. With the growing influence of social media and digital infrastructure, we expect this rise to continue," Ravi Singh, vice president and head of Research Share India, said.

Established in 1875, BSE, formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange, is Asia's first stock exchange. In 2017, it became the 1st listed stock exchange of India.

Latest Business News